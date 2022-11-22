European Parliament Throws Weight Behind Riots, Cuts Ties with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

In an undiplomatic move aimed at extending support for the riots in Iran, lawmakers in the European Parliament have cut ties with Tehran over what they claim Iran’s “unacceptable” sanctioning of several members of the house.

“In response to the unacceptable Iranian sanctioning of this house, there shall be no direct contact between European Parliament delegations and committees with official Iranian counterparts until further notice,” said EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola in a statement.

The statement further voiced its ill-intentioned support for foreign-instigated rioters, saying, “We will not look away from those who look to us on the streets of Iran. We are with you. We will stay with you.”

In response to Western countries’ actions against Iran over human rights excuses, Iranian officials have said politicizing the issue of human rights is not productive in any way and using the issue as a tool cannot help promote human rights in the international community.

Riots have broken out in in Iran since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in hospital on September 16, three days after she collapsed in a police station. An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, dismissing allegations that she was beaten by police forces.

In the last two months, using the protests as a cover, rioters, and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — went on a rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers, vandalism, desecration of sanctities, and false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the Iranian police.

The riots also set the scene for terrorist attacks across the country in recent weeks.

On October 26, a Daesh-affiliated terrorist attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars before the evening prayers, killing at least 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — and injuring 40 others.

At least seven people were also killed after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Khuzestan province’s Izeh around sunset last Wednesday.

In October, the EU foreign ministers decided to levy sanctions against 11 Iranian individuals and four entities over the country’s response to the foreign-backed riots.

A week later, Iran announced tit-for-tat sanctions against institutions and individuals in the EU due to their deliberate actions in support of terrorism and terrorist groups.

Moreover, earlier this month, the European Union imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian institutions and individuals, including Press TV, over alleged “rights violations” following the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.