Blast Kills Two in Afghan Capital

Blast Kills Two in Afghan Capital
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Two people lost their lives on Monday in an explosion that shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul, an official said.

A vehicle was targeted in the Karte Parwan 3 neighborhood killing the two victims, Kabul Police Department spokesman Khalid Zedran said in a statement to the press.

Security teams were dispatched to the site, Zedran said, adding that further details would be shared later, Anadolu Agency reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

