Iran Starts 60% Enrichment in Fordow in Reaction to IAEA Resolution

By Staff, Agencies

In response to the resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]'s Board of Governors, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] began to produce uranium with up to 60% enrichment at the Fordow site.

The IAEA Board of Governors on Thursday approved an anti-Iranian resolution and asked Tehran to cooperate with this international body regarding the claim of "uranium particles found in three undeclared locations in Iran."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described the move taken at the IAEA’s BoG against the Islamic Republic of Iran as ‘unconstructive’ and said that the Agency’s position has been politically abused again and Iran will take reciprocity measures.

In reaction to the resolution of the Board of Governors, the AEOI announced the start of uranium production with up to 60% enrichment at the Fordow site.

According to the AEOI, its production reached a stable stage on Monday.

Additionally, Iran injected gas into two other cascades IR-2m and IR-4 at the Natanz site, and two more cascades of these machines have been prepared for gas injection.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday said that the Agency was informed about Iran's measure, and the action taken was carried out in the presence of the Agency observers.