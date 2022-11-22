No Script

Militants Kidnap More Than 100 People in NW Nigeria
By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 people, including women and children, were abducted when militants raided four villages in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state on Sunday, the information commissioner and residents said.

More than 40 people were taken from Kanwa village in the Zurmi local government area of Zamfara, the information commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, and one local resident said.

A further 37 people, mostly women, and children were abducted from the Kwabre community in the same local government area, the resident added, declining to be named for security reasons.

“Kanwa village is deserted, the bandits divided themselves into two groups and attacked the community. They kidnapped children aged 14 to 16 and women,” the villager said as cited by The Guardian.

In Yankaba and Gidan Goga, communities of the Maradun local government area, at least 38 people were kidnapped while working on their farms, residents said.

Dosara accused the militants of using abductees as human shields against military air attacks.

