US House Leader Vows to Remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee for Criticizing ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] reiterated his pledge to remove Democrat Ilhan Omar [Minn.] over her condemnation of ‘Israeli’ war crimes if he becomes speaker of the House.

He said that Omar wouldn’t be allowed to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On his Twitter account, McCarthy said “Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-Semitic and anti-American remarks. I’m keeping that promise.”

Along with US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the two have triggered a widespread debate in the US about the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinians and American aid to the regime.

Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, are outspoken critics of the Zionist regime’s policies toward the Palestinians and vocal supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanction [BDS] movement. The two called “Israel” an “apartheid state” guilty of war crimes.

The 37-year-old US citizen and lawmaker is originally from Somalia and represents Minneapolis, Minnesota, a district with a large Somali population.

Omar has accused pro-‘Israel’ lawmakers of showing “allegiance to a foreign country,” and has criticized the American ‘Israel’ Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC] for its role in shaping US policy.

In May 2021, Omar condemned US President Joe Biden for siding with the Tel Aviv regime’s oppressive occupation of Palestine and carrying out recent atrocities against Palestinians.

Earlier in April 2019, Omar made former US President Donald Trump furious for highlighting ‘Israeli’ apartheid crimes against Palestinians.

The congresswoman remains among a minority of US lawmakers who strongly oppose an apartheid regime in Occupied Palestine, is outspoken against US selling of arms abroad and fiercely oppose gun laws in the country that allow the purchase of military combat weapons by any individual over the age of 18 with a little background check.