IAEA Anti-Iran Resolution Politically-motivated, Meant to Damage Tehran-Agency Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the UN nuclear agency adopted the “politically-motivated” anti-Tehran resolution as the country has “the most transparent” peaceful nuclear program.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Kanaani said “the politically-motivated resolution was issued while Iran has the most transparent peaceful nuclear program” in terms of the number of facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] compared to other countries and the number of inspections its nuclear activities have undergone by the IAEA.

He stressed that the resolution was enforced after the US and the three European countries exerted pressure on the agency’s Board of Governors.

The spokesman did not give more details on Iran’s response to the resolution, saying the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran would declare the details when necessary.

Earlier, Kanaani had said Iran took the first step in responding to the resolution.

“In response to the latest action of the three European countries and the United States, namely the passing of a resolution against Iran in the agency’s Board of Governors, a number of measures were put on the agenda of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and their implementation was carried out in the enrichment complexes of Martyr Ahmadi in Natanz and Martyr Alimohammadi complex in Fordow in the presence of the IAEA’s inspectors,” he said.

That came as Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said earlier in the day that the Islamic Republic will give a “firm response” to the anti-Iran resolution.

Noting that the resolution aims to mount pressure on Iran, Kanaani said on Sunday that Tehran won’t bow to pressure and that Iran will continue its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with its needs and in compliance with its international obligations.

Also on Sunday, he slammed the “instrumental use” of the international organizations against independent nations, saying that “has become a norm” of the foreign policy of Western countries.

The draft resolution, ratified on Thursday, has criticized Iran for what it called a lack of cooperation with the agency. It was put forward by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, in continuation of their political pressures on Iran. Russia and China voted against the motion.