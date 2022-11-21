No Script

Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Earlier Raid on Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An 18-year-old Palestinian youth identified as Mahmoud Saadi, who was earlier today shot and injured in confrontation with ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, has succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced martyred by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said one Palestinian was brought to hospital in Jenin with bullet wounds to the abdomen and reported in critical condition. He was admitted to intensive care before he was reported martyred.

At the same time, four other Palestinians were admitted to hospitals in Jenin, one in moderate condition after he was shot in the chest, and three others with bullet wounds to the shoulder and leg and reported to be light.

Earlier in the day, an ‘Israeli’ occupation military unit raided al-Hadaf Neighborhood of Jenin and surrounded houses of activists who were later kidnapped.

Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the Zionist soldiers during the raid, said the sources, before the army pulled out of the city.

Palestine jenin westbank IsraeliOccupation

