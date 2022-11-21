‘Israeli’ Court Rules Former PM Olmert Defamed Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

An ‘Israeli’ court ruled Monday that the Zionist entity’s former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family.

The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only ‘Israeli’ prime minister ever to go to prison against the ousted longest-serving premier.

Netanyahu's lawyer hailed the ruling as "the shattering of another libel" - an allusion to his client's assertion of innocence in three graft trials that overshadowed his last term as premier and are complicating his efforts to retake power.

Netanyahu sued Olmert for remarks he made in 2021, after a series of inconclusive parliamentary elections. At the time, Netanyahu refused calls to step down while on trial for corruption charges.

The court also ruled that Olmert's remarks on DemocraTV in April 2021 constituted defamation of character and ordered the former prime minister to pay damages totaling around $18,000 to Netanyahu and his family, as well as legal costs.

Olmert can appeal the decision.