No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Likud Woes Over ‘Israeli’ Coalition Assembly Mount

Likud Woes Over ‘Israeli’ Coalition Assembly Mount
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

With coalition talks to set up the Zionist entity’s next government making little headway, the Likud party headed by prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu ran into more trouble on Sunday when a key partner, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, declared it was breaking off negotiations over a sharp disagreement on proposed ministerial posts.

Otzma Yehudit said the Likud was looking to walk back a deal to appoint a member of the far-right party as the next head of the so-called Ministry for the Development of al-Naqab and the Galilee.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir is already gunning for the ‘Public Security’ Ministry, but with his party holding six seats in the Knesset, he’s hoping to claim at least one more portfolio.

“Contrary to an earlier agreement, the Likud retracted and now refuses to give the additional ministry — the Negev, the Galilee and the social periphery — to Otzma Yehudit,” an unnamed party official told media outlets.

It was the latest hurdle thrown up by Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners as he tries to negotiate agreements among a bloc of right and religious parties led by his Likud to establish a government following their victory in the November 1 election.

Netanyahu is already at an impasse with another far-right party, Religious Zionism, whose leader — Bezalel Smotrich — has stubbornly demanded the position of war minister or finance minister in the prospective coalition.

Israel likud BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Likud Woes Over ‘Israeli’ Coalition Assembly Mount

Likud Woes Over ‘Israeli’ Coalition Assembly Mount

13 hours ago
40 Years On, ‘Israel’ Re-investigates Martyr Ahmad Kassir’s Self-sacrifice Operation

40 Years On, ‘Israel’ Re-investigates Martyr Ahmad Kassir’s Self-sacrifice Operation

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Shin Bet Worried About Palestinian Authority’s Fate as Resistance Groups Emerge

‘Israeli’ Shin Bet Worried About Palestinian Authority’s Fate as Resistance Groups Emerge

2 days ago
Massive Power Outages Cripple ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities

Massive Power Outages Cripple ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-11-2022 Hour: 02:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot