The Kushners Are Working for FBI Against Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, suggested on Saturday that the ex-president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were FBI informants working against the former president.

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles, you know, in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on,” Cohen told MSNBC, referencing the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate in August, and suggesting that it was one of the reasons they were absent from Trump’s announcement last week that he would run for president in 2024.

“And it would be very interesting to have, let’s say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants — DOJ informants — acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in.”

Both Cohen and the former president’s niece Mary Trump floated the idea that Kushner or one of Trump’s children were moles in August, following the raid. Kushner denied being an informant shortly after the FBI search.

During the raid, investigators seized some 11,000 documents that the government says should be in the US archives, alleging that Trump took with him illegally when he left the White House in January 2021.

Among those were just over 100 classified documents, some of them classified as top secret and normally kept tightly under seal with only a few people permitted to access them.

However, at Mar-a-Lago they were kept in places that included Trump’s personal office, with little security, according to the Justice Department.

As Trump was announcing his presidential bid on Tuesday, Ivanka and Jared were notably absent, having decided to stay out of the campaign. The two were active in Trump’s 2016 election run and played senior roles in his administration.

“I love my father very much,” Ivanka said in a statement. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Cohen added that the couple would not be involved in the campaign because they “got everything” they wanted during Trump’s last term.

“They made $640 million while they were in the administration. Jared’s father got the pardon that he wanted,” Cohen said, referencing Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004.

“On top of that, Jared pulled down two, two and a half billion from the Saudis,” he added, noting Kushner’s business ties with the kingdom.

Cohen, a former insider turned critic of Trump, was sentenced to prison in December 2018, after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. In all, he spent about 13 and a half months behind prison walls and a year and a half in home confinement. His time was further reduced through good behavior.