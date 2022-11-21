IRG Missiles, Drones Hit Terror Groups Positions Northern Iraq

By Staff, Agencies

Several positions of anti-Iran separatist and terrorist groups in northern Iraq have come under fresh combined operations using missiles and kamikaze drones.

The operations took place early Monday, targeting the positions of the notorious so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan [PDKI] and the Komala Party, in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region, Iran's al-Alam Arabic-language news network reported.

According to the network, one operation saw four missiles being fired against a PDKI position in the town of Koy Sanjaq in the region's Erbil Province. A separate operation featured kamikaze drones smashing into another site belonging to the group near the Baharka village in the region.

Simultaneously, kamikaze drones struck positions associated with Komala across two locations near the city of Sulaymaniyah in the region.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror forces, said the operations set off warning sirens at the United States' Consulate in Erbil.

Additionally, local Kurdish sources said that the operations had killed as many as 26 members of the terrorist groups, Press TV reported.

Later in the day, the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] announced that it had targeted sites belonging to the mercenaries of arrogance using missiles and drones as part of the continuous operation to target the positions of the separatists northern Iraq.

“The operation hit deep in the northern Iraqi regions in which heavy losses have been inflicted upon the terrorists,” the IRG added.

Since September 24, the IRG has frequently been launching operations against the positions of the terrorists, who are holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

IRG has, on at least several occasions, urged the central government in Iraq as well as the Kurdistan region to meet their commitments towards Iran and take necessary measures to make the common border between the countries secure.