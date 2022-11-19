US Government’s Attempt to Grant Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Is ’Sickening’ - Amnesty

By Amnesty International

Responding to the US government’s legal submission calling on a US court to grant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, immunity from a lawsuit filed by murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said “The US government should hang its head in shame. This is nothing more than a sickening, total, deep betrayal.”

“First the evidence of the Crown Prince’s involvement in Jamal Khashoggi's murder was disregarded by President Trump, then President Biden's fist bump - it all suggests shady deals made throughout,” Callamard added.

For the Saudi government to seek to extend immunity to Mohammed bin Salman simply by declaring him Prime Minister is beyond cynical. It is disappointing that the US government has given effect to this legal ruse, she went on to say.

“This sends a deplorable message that those in power - be they heads of state, government officials with blood on their hands, generals commanding war crimes, ministers ordering abduction and torture, corrupt executives - are free to operate above the law with total impunity,” the Amnesty official underlined.

Callamard also urged that Mohammed bin Salman must face a court of law to answer these serious allegations and we hold out hope that the US court system will reject the Department of Justice argument and ensure that the matter proceeds to trial.

“No-one should be assured immunity for such heinous crimes and we - and the international human rights movement as a whole - will not rest until those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder are brought to justice,” she concluded.