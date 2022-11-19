No Script

Brazil's Lula: UNSG Needs to Change

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council needs to change, with the need to have more members representing all the continents.

"The UN Security Council needs to change, it needs to have more people representing all continents, and it needs to end the idea that a [single] country can have the right of veto," he told journalists during his trip to Portugal.

