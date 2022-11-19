Imam Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received a number of people from Isfahan Province in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran on Saturday.

Salient achievements and progress achieved in the country after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 has invalidated the logic of the ‘liberal democracy’ in the international arena, His Eminence underlined.

Meeting with a group of people from Isfahan on the anniversary of the burial of 370 Sacred Defense martyrs in 1982, Imam Khamenei pointed to the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi-imposed war against Iran between 1980-1988] and stated that the youth of the country created an epic on the battlefield and managed to defeat the Iraqi Ba’athist regime under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein who had been armed to teeth and heavily supported by the Global Arrogance including the United States and its allies.

The problem of the Global Arrogance including the United States with the Islamic Republic of Iran is that they do not want to witness Iran’s progress and achievements in the international arena, His Eminence said, adding that if in their view, Islamic Iran has made progress, the logic of the 'liberal democracy' in the Western world will be invalidated.

The Westerners were able to plunder the whole world with the logic of 'liberal democracy' for more than two centuries and consequently, they looted the property of countries under the pretext of establishing 'democracy,' Imam Khamenei emphasized.

His Eminence further pointed to one of the heinous crimes committed by the United States in Afghanistan and said that Americans came and committed crimes in Afghanistan for 20 years.