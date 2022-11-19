- Home
Tensions at Al-Naqab Prison After Provocative Inspections
5 hours ago
Translated by Staff, Shehab News
The sections of the al-Naqab [Negev] Desert Prison have been in a state of tension since Friday night, after they were subjected to provocative inspections.
The Prisoners Information Office said: “The tension came in the wake of provocative inspections carried out by the prison administration last night to destabilize and abuse the detainees”.
“This is among the repeated measures that the occupation deliberately implements on Friday and Saturday,” the office added.
The “Israeli” occupation entity is constantly working to abuse, mistreat and attack the prisoners every once in a while, with the aim of destabilizing them and making them in constant anxiety.
