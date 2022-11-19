No Script

Massive Power Outages Cripple ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities

Massive Power Outages Cripple 'Israeli'-occupied Cities
By Staff, Agencies

Power outages blanketed at least five major cities of the Zionist occupation regime in darkness.

Massive power outages dimmed the lights in at least five big ‘Israeli’-occupied cities including Hazor, Gedera, Yavne and Rehovot.

According to reports from the local sources and the settlers in those towns, the Zionist regime’s electricity authorities have not provided any satisfactory explanation for the massive and lengthy outages.

A few weeks ago, the city of Yavne was also shrouded in darkness and shadows for several days in the wake of a strange power outage and disruption of services. Yavne was likened to the city of ghosts during the blackout.

Israel electricity blackouts

