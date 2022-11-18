No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Moscow, Beijing to Abandon Dollar in Energy Trade

Moscow, Beijing to Abandon Dollar in Energy Trade
folder_openRussia access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The energy trade between Russia and China has been steadily growing and is up 64% in monetary terms so far this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday.

Novak’s comments followed a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on energy cooperation.

“China is our strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region and generally in trade,” he said, noting that in physical terms the increase was about 10% in supplies of oil, gas, coal, and electricity.

The deputy PM explained that the two countries aim to further develop trade relations, and in particular are working on expanding the share of national currencies in energy transactions.

“We are switching to settlements in rubles and yuan for the energy resources supplied,” Novak said.

In recent years, Russia and China have been ramping up the use of domestic currencies in mutual settlements in an attempt to move away from the US dollar and euro.

Moscow has been steadily pursuing a policy of de-dollarization of its foreign trade and has in particular increased use of the yuan. In addition to the Chinese currency's more frequent use in trade settlements, some Russian companies have begun issuing yuan-denominated bonds, while a number of banks are offering deposits in the currency. 

According to Novak, the national currencies have also been used for the purchase of various equipment from China.

He said that in the near future Moscow and Beijing are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the Far East gas export route. Negotiations between the two countries also continue on the Power of Siberia 2 mega project to further increase the supply of Russian natural gas to China.

China Russia UnitedStates USDollar

Comments

  1. Related News
Moscow, Beijing to Abandon Dollar in Energy Trade

Moscow, Beijing to Abandon Dollar in Energy Trade

9 hours ago
Moscow Accuses Ukrainian Soldiers of Killing Captives

Moscow Accuses Ukrainian Soldiers of Killing Captives

11 hours ago
Moscow Blasts Efforts to Drag It into Conflict With NATO

Moscow Blasts Efforts to Drag It into Conflict With NATO

one day ago
Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty

Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-11-2022 Hour: 09:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot