Residential Building Fire in Gaza’s Jabaliya Camp Claims More Than 21 Lives

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Interior in the besieged Gaza Strip reported the death of more than 21 people as a result of a fire in Tal al-Zaatar, in the Jabaliya camp, due to a large quantity of gasoline stored in a house, and the investigation is still ongoing.

More than 21 victims lost their lives as a result of the fire.

During a press statement, the ministry said that the civil defense crews finished extinguishing the fire that broke out in a residential building in Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday evening.

Civil defense forces, backed by police, made "great efforts to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other houses," the ministry added.

"Preliminary investigations into the accident indicate the presence of gasoline stored in a large quantity inside the house, which led to the outbreak of a massive fire and resulted in a number of deaths," according to the ministry.

"The police and civil defense forces as well as the forensic teams are still investigating this tragic incident," the ministry noted.

The fire broke out in the Abu Raya family residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces in Gaza declared a state of general mourning and strike.