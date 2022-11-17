No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

IRG Chief: Enemies’ Dreams Over Iran Separation to Never Come True

IRG Chief: Enemies’ Dreams Over Iran Separation to Never Come True
folder_openIran access_time 22 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] assured that the dreams of the enemies about the separation of Iran and the division of the Iranian nation will not come true.

Major General Hossein Salami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its security, progress, and dignity to the martyrs who have made the identity of the country.

Salami made the remarks on Thursday, addressing the closing ceremony of the second National Congress for Martyrs of Qom Province.

Today, the enemies, with the cooperation of some deceived people, are trying to form a big conspiracy against the Iranian nation, because they are angry with the Iranian nation, he said.

General Salami went on to assure the enemies that their dreams about the separation of Iran and the division of Iranian nation will not come true.

However, the Iranian nation, with unity and empathy, will move forward and solve the economic problems and thwart the enemies' plots, the IRG chief asserted.

"Today, Islamic Iran is on the verge of becoming a world power and we are moving forward in this direction with unity and integrity," he stressed.

Iran IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Chief: Enemies’ Dreams Over Iran Separation to Never Come True

IRG Chief: Enemies’ Dreams Over Iran Separation to Never Come True

22 minutes ago
Imam Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations

Imam Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations

2 hours ago
US Sanctions IRIB Chief, World Service Head, Other Officials

US Sanctions IRIB Chief, World Service Head, Other Officials

4 hours ago
Terrorist Attack Targets Southwestern Iran, Three Criminals Arrested

Terrorist Attack Targets Southwestern Iran, Three Criminals Arrested

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-11-2022 Hour: 01:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot