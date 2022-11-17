- Home
Erdogan Retreats: I Could Revisit Strained Ties with Syria
By Staff, Agencies
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that he could revisit relations with Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.
When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.
Meanwhile, the Turkish President confirmed that he was informed following the US - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters.
In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit, Erdogan said the two countries should meet frequently so that a new world war could be prevented.
Ties between Washington and Moscow have fallen to their worst in decades since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. Threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine war have fueled worries about escalation.
