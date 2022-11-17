- Home
Significant Increase in Number of Administrative Detainees in “Israeli” Prisons
By Staff
Since its occupation of the Palestinian territories, the “Israeli” occupation authorities have been keen to establish an integrated military colonial system of oppression, deprivation, ethnic cleansing and collective punishment, including captivity and detention.
In the context, the Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees in Gaza revealed a significant increase in the number of administrative detainees in “Israeli” prisons during the last period.
In its statement, the ministry said that the number of administrative detainees reached about 850, which is the highest number recorded since the beginning of the al-Quds [Jerusalem] Intifada [Uprising] in 2015.
It indicated that this outcome confirms that the occupation uses this type of arbitrary detention as a tool of collective punishment for the Palestinian people.
By the same token, the ministry explained that administrative detainees make up 18% of the total number of prisoners, and this percentage is likely to rise with the registration of more than 200 orders of administrative detention per month.
