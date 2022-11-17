No Script

Head of Meretz Party to Resign After Knesset Election Downfall

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Meretz chairman Zehava Galon will resign from the leadership of the party next week after it failed to pass the electoral threshold and remained outside the Zionist entity’s parliament [Knesset] for the first time since it was founded in 1992, according to N12.

Two days after the elections, Galon addressed the political downfall for the first time and said in a video to voters that "this is a very difficult moment for me and my friends in Meretz. The election results are a disaster for us… and yes, also a personal disaster for me."

Meretz earned 3.14% of the vote, below the electoral threshold of 3.25%. It needed just 3,800 more votes to pass that line.

