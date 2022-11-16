No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the "Israeli" Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was one of the first defenders of the uprising [the Intifada] in Palestine and among those who called for revolution against the “Israeli” enemy, even with a knife.

In a speech in 2000, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Palestinian people to fight the enemy, even with a knife, saying, “If you don't have bullets, who among you doesn't have a knife?”

 

