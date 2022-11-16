Iran Summons Australian Envoy to Protest Premier’s ‘Wrong-headed Approach’

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Australia’s ambassador to protest recent anti-Iran comments by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday that the wrong-headed approach by the Australian prime minister “does not help bilateral relations.”

“The ambassador of Australia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the necessary warnings were conveyed through her,” he explained.

“It seems that the Prime Minister of Australia has taken a wrong-headed approach based on false information, which does not help the relations between the two countries,” the spokesman added.

Kanaani also said that Iran is ready to provide the Australian government with the correct narrative and away from media commotion regarding the developments in Iran.

Earlier, Albanese had publicly condemned Iranian authorities and called on Tehran “to respect human rights and respect the rights of people to protest peacefully.”

Riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after Mahsa Amini’s death.

The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later in hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that her death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property as Western powers, especially the United States, provided them with support.

Kanaani said mutual respect and reliance on facts are the best way to prevent confusion in diplomacy.

“Australia lacks the least moral legitimacy to preach about human rights, given its human rights record which is full of challenges, from the murder of refugees to the murder of 500 aboriginals in the country’s prisons and the prohibition of professional research in these cases,” he said.

The spokesman also said sheltering terrorist and separatist groups and failing to condemn the brutal terrorist attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh show the Australian government’s double standard toward human rights.