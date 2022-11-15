No Script

Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty

folder_openRussia access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a number of countries are aggressively attempting to rewrite history and weaken Moscow.

In remarks on Tuesday, Putin said that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He also noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.

"Attempts by a number of states to rewrite and reshape world history are becoming more and more aggressive. And, by and large, they have an obvious goal in relation to our society: to divide, disorient, and weaken Russia, ultimately undermining its sovereignty, to loosen it," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian patriotic educations committee Pobeda.

"Such a scenario, as we see, has been tested in some countries, including Ukraine, and in a number of other states. There were attempts to do the same with our country, with Russia. But, as I already said, we put a barrier on them, firmly and timely, to defend our interests," he added.

Additionally, Putin stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.

