- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Three Settlers Killed in Palestinian Stabbing Op Near ‘Ariel’
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ emergency services said that three Zionist settlers were killed so far and four others wounded in a heroic stabbing operation carried out by a Palestinian on Tuesday near the gas station in the industrial area of the settlement of Ariel.
Amateur video appeared to show the suspected perpetrator running down a highway and collapsing to the ground after he was shot by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.
The Magen David Adom national emergency services said they received an initial report about the operation at 9:28 am.
The paramedics said they provided treatment on the scene to several injuries, including a man in his 40s in critical condition, a man in his 40s in serious condition, and a man in his 30s in a moderate condition.
The medical teams evacuated three of the injured settlers to Beilinson Hospital.
The suspected perpetrator apparently first stabbed a security guard at the entrance to the gas station in the city, then entered the premises and targeted five more occupiers with a knife.
Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, said the operation was a result of "the deterioration in security and negligence of the outgoing government."
Comments
- Related News