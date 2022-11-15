No Script

Gantz Terms Decision to Investigate Abu Akleh’s Death As ’Big Mistake’

Gantz Terms Decision to Investigate Abu Akleh's Death As 'Big Mistake'
Zionist Entity
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz released a statement on Monday in response to media reports which indicated that the US Department of Justice informed the Zionist regime about its intention to investigate the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake," he claimed in a statement.

The ‘Israeli’ military has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared, Gantz alleged.

"I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”

