Gantz Terms Decision to Investigate Abu Akleh’s Death As ’Big Mistake’
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz released a statement on Monday in response to media reports which indicated that the US Department of Justice informed the Zionist regime about its intention to investigate the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
“The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake," he claimed in a statement.
The ‘Israeli’ military has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared, Gantz alleged.
"I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”
