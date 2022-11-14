No Script

Hezbollah Condemns Istanbul Terrorist Attack, Calls for United Action

folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that targeted Istanbul city and left many civilians killed and injured.

As we extend condolences to the Turkish government and people, especially the families of the victims of this painful incident, and as we feel their suffering and pain which the peoples of the region have been through, among which is our people in Lebanon, we believe that the entire world, mainly the governments and peoples of our region, are asked to take a decisive stance against the murderous and terrorist groups on all political, intellectual, and practical levels.

No country in the region is spared from the consequences and grave dangers of such attacks, which consequently require a unified stance and action against this phenomenon and its dangerous security consequences.

Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations istanbul turkey Hezbollah

