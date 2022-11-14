Biden Meets Xi, Says US and China Have ’Responsibility’ To ’Manage Our Differences’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and said they have a "responsibility" to show the two countries can "manage differences."

Xi said he is prepared for a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" with Biden, who said he hoped they would find areas of cooperation.

He added that the current state of China-US relations was not in the interests of both countries and that they needed to "steer the rudder", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In the first in-person talks between both leaders since Biden became president, Xi also said they should think about and clarify the direction of development of their own countries, as well as consider and clarify the way to get along with other countries and the world.

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Biden said.

While attending a gathering of southeast Asian nations on the weekend, Biden said of US relations with China: "We have very little misunderstanding."