Weapons Theft From ‘Israeli’ Base Part of Setbacks, Failure - Hebrew Media

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ media outlets said the recent theft incident from an ‘Israeli’ occupation army base in the occupied Syrian Golan turned the military into "a laughing stock."

The media outlets described the theft of an occupation army base in the occupied Golan as a failure.

Or Heller, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 military affairs correspondent, considered on Sunday that the incident of weapons theft from an ‘Israeli’ occupation army base in the occupied Syrian Golan comprises a series of setbacks and failures.

Heller indicated that in recent years, millions have been invested in securing ‘Israeli’ occupation forces bases against theft, adding that the recent incident made the ‘Israeli’ military "a laughing stock."

The ‘Israeli’ correspondent said it is unreasonable for an army to allegedly attack "Iranian weapons convoys on Iraq's borders," according to foreign reports, yet be mocked inside "Israel", stressing that there is a real blow to the entire ‘Israeli’ occupation army in the north, south, and in all bases.

In the same context, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 Palestinian territories affairs correspondent considered that the theft of the ‘Israeli’ occupation army base in the north embarrassed all the protection formations of the bases, claiming that only ammunition was stolen.

The correspondent explained that the ‘Israeli’ occupation army invested in a giant project and was able to protect 90% of the weapons depots using advanced means, claiming that it is very difficult to steal weapons, but stealing ammunition is easier, which is also a violation of red lines.

For his part turn, the ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 correspondent in the north said the damage is much greater than just stolen ammunition, as the damage hit the awareness, with this being yet another successful infiltration of an ‘Israeli’ occupation army base.

‘Israeli’ media reported on Saturday that the Zionist occupation forces, in cooperation with the occupation's police and the general security services, are investigating the disappearance of more than 70,000 bullets and 70 grenades from the military base in the occupied Syrian Golan.

An initial ‘Israeli’ military probe found that some 73,000 5.56 mm bullets were missing from the military base, as well as 72 grenades designed to be launched from an M-203 grenade launcher mounted under the barrel of an assault rifle.

This comes less than a month after a similar incident saw some 30,000 bullets going missing from a base in southern occupied Palestine.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation fears that stolen munition and weapons would be used in resistance operations carried out across the occupied West Bank.

According to Makan, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces are carrying out search operations in the area where the equipment went missing in search of the munition, though nothing has been reported to be found yet.

The occupation's main concern is that the munition makes it to somewhere such as Jenin or Nablus, where the Palestinian resistance operations have been increasing.

Another similar incident took place on January 3, 2021. ‘Israeli’ media reported at the time that more than 93,000 bullet rounds were taken from an ‘Israeli’ military base in al-Naqab.