Three Dead, Two Injured at University of Virginia Shooting, Campus on Lockdown

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people have been killed and two injured at the University of Virginia Charlottesville campus due to an ongoing active shooter situation that has put the campus on lockdown, university president Jim Ryan announced.

The University of Virginia Police Department and the university itself identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones and warned civilians not to approach him and to call 911 if they spot him. They also said he may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tags and a license plate reading TWX3580.

Jones is also likely a former football player for the university, having been on the team as a freshman in 2018 but never playing in any games, according to Virginia Sports. However, it is unclear if he is still enrolled.

The suspect is believed to be at large, armed and dangerous and has been described as a Black man in a burgundy jacket with red shoes and jeans. Multiple police agencies are currently working on tracking the suspect down, including state police via helicopter.

Everyone on campus has been instructed to find shelter and rely on the university and law enforcement for information and safety.

The university has established an emergency hotline at 877-685-4836 for friends and family with questions about the ongoing situation.

Due to the shooting, Ryan announced that all classes at the University of Virginia have been canceled for Monday, and only designated essential workers should still report for work. All remote work will proceed as normal.