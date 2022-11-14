IOF Fatally Shoot a Palestinian Woman, Injure a Man in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have shot dead a Palestinian woman in Ramallah while injuring another young man amid an ongoing crackdown on Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian local sources, the Palestinian young lady was killed after the IOF opened fire on her car in Beitunia town, west of Ramallah on Monday.

She was later identified as 19-year-old Sana Al-Tal.

“This morning, ‘Israeli’ forces shot at a car and its passengers in Beitunia town and arrested some of them. One of the passengers was a lady, who has now been martyred,” al-Shahab Arabic news agency reported on its Twitter account, showing a video of the shooting.

The Palestinian health ministry said the young woman was martyred after she was shot in the head by IOF soldiers during their storming of Beitunia at dawn.

The IOF has tightened its deadly grip on the West Bank in the past few months. “Israeli” forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

In early November, the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] health ministry reported that the IOF has killed more than 185 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the start of 2022.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the entity’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

On a related note, “Israeli” soldiers demolished three Palestinian homes in the al-Minya village, southeast of Bayt Lahm [Bethlehem], south of occupied al-Quds in the West Bank on Monday morning.

According to the Mayor of Al-Minya, Zayed Al-Kawazba, a large military force including armored bulldozers invaded the village during the early morning hours.

He said the soldiers began demolishing three 250-meter square houses belonging to the Palestinian civilian Rashid Kawazba and his sons.

The mayor said the Local Council licensed the homes; however, the army and its so-called “Civil Administration Office,” the administrative branch of the illegal “Israeli” occupation, do not recognize the permits.

According to Palestinian sources, the area of the demolitions is subject to constant "Israeli" violations, including the demolition of homes, sheds, barns, and other structures, in addition to the uprooting and bulldozing of Palestinian lands due to the “Israeli” entity’s escalating violations, especially the illegal colonialist activities aiming at expelling the Palestinians from the area.

In order to try to rationalize the flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permits, obtaining which is next to impossible.

The Tel Aviv regime also regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on “Israeli” settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.

Thousands of Palestinians, in spite of the fact that they had done nothing wrong and were not suspected of any wrongdoing, have been displaced due to the regime’s cruel policy.