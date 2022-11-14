Netanyahu Tasked with Forming ‘Israeli’ Coalition

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu was formally given the ‘president’s’ mandate to form the Zionist regime’s 37th government on Sunday, less than two weeks after his right-religious allies won a majority 64-MK bloc in the 120-seat Knesset [parliament] at the polls to enable them to retake power after 19 months in the opposition.

Sunday is the eighth time that Netanyahu, the Tel Aviv regime’s longest-serving prime minister, has received the legally required mandate to attempt to form a government. He has succeeded five times and failed three.

Before bestowing the mandate upon the Likud leader, Isaac Herzog noted that he was aware of the Likud leader’s ongoing criminal trial for alleged corruption.

Moments after Netanyahu received the mandate, the Yesh Atid party — which is about to transition from governing the Zionist regime to leading its opposition — released a statement calling Sunday “a dark day for ‘Israel’.”

Attacking Netanyahu, the party said the prime minister’s precarious legal status meant he “could easily be exploited by his [coalition] partners” whose “common goal is to extricate him from his trial and bring ‘Israel’ backwards.”