- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Two Syrian Soldiers Martyred, Three Others Injured In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Shayrat Military Airport
folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Two Syrian Army soldiers were martyred and three others were injured in ‘Israeli’ missile aggressions targeting Shayrat military airport in Homs countryside.
“At 18:23 pm on Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air missile aggression from the direction of Tripoli–Hermel in northern Lebanon, targeting Shayrat military airport in Homs countryside” a military source said.
The source added that the Syrian air defenses have repelled the ‘Israeli’ missile aggression, and downed a number of missiles.
“The aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury three others in addition to material losses,” the source explained.
Comments
- Related News