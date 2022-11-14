No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Two Syrian Soldiers Martyred, Three Others Injured In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Shayrat Military Airport

Two Syrian Soldiers Martyred, Three Others Injured In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Shayrat Military Airport
folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two Syrian Army soldiers were martyred and three others were injured in ‘Israeli’ missile aggressions targeting Shayrat military airport in Homs countryside.

“At 18:23 pm on Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air missile aggression from the direction of Tripoli–Hermel in northern Lebanon, targeting Shayrat military airport in Homs countryside” a military source said.

The source added that the Syrian air defenses have repelled the ‘Israeli’ missile aggression, and downed a number of missiles.

“The aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury three others in addition to material losses,” the source explained.

Israel Syria syrian army homs

Comments

  1. Related News
Two Syrian Soldiers Martyred, Three Others Injured In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Shayrat Military Airport

Two Syrian Soldiers Martyred, Three Others Injured In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Shayrat Military Airport

3 hours ago
Syrian Forces Kill 24 Daesh Terrorists in Operation in Daraa

Syrian Forces Kill 24 Daesh Terrorists in Operation in Daraa

2 days ago
Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts US Occupation Convoy in Surroundings of Hasaka

Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts US Occupation Convoy in Surroundings of Hasaka

5 days ago
Damascus Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Syrian Lands

Damascus Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Syrian Lands

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-11-2022 Hour: 11:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot