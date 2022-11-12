UN Chief Urges Myanmar Military Gov’t to Return to Democracy

By Staff, Agencies

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Myanmar military government to immediately return to democracy, saying the current situation in the country was a threat to peace in the region.

Myanmar has spiraled into bloody conflict since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February last year, with thousands killed.

The escalating crisis dominated a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] regional bloc, which has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.

“The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region,” Guterres told reporters on Saturday.

“I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace.”

After meeting ASEAN leaders, Guterres said it was vital that a peace plan agreed with the military government – but so far not enforced – came into effect.

“Indiscriminate attacks on civilians are horrendous and heartbreaking,” he added.

The military has faced widespread armed opposition to its rule and has responded with brutal force.

More than 2,400 people have been killed in the past two years, according to the monitoring group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, while the UN children’s agency estimates that one million people have been displaced.

In a reminder of the daily horrors faced by the Myanmar people, residents and media on Friday accused the military government of burning houses and killing at least five civilians in a raid on a village in western Rakhine state.

ASEAN leaders blocked Myanmar’s military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, from attending the gathering over the spiraling violence in his country, and amid frustration that the generals in Myanmar are uninterested in implementing a peace plan.

The group agreed to a “five-point consensus” with the military government in April last year aimed at ending the chaos in Myanmar, but it has so far been ignored by the generals.

Increasingly frustrated ASEAN leaders on Friday tasked their foreign ministers with coming up with a concrete plan to implement the consensus.