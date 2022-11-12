- Home
Musk: Media Elite Doing All They Can to Stop Twitter “Elevating Citizen Journalism”
By Staff, Agencies
On Friday, Twitter owner and chief executive Elon Musk said a record number of active tweeters are using his social media platform.
Entrepreneur billionaire Elon Musk said that the major media will try to do everything possible to prevent his social network from developing citizen journalism.
"As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, the media elite will try everything to stop that from happening," Musk tweeted.
Musk also said that the mainstream media will flourish, but will witness the "destruction" of its stranglehold on the supply of information because of increased competition from citizens.
Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter on 28 October, which cost him $44Bln.
After that, Musk effected significant changes to policies and the day-to-day operations of the company. The entrepreneur fired previous chief executive Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, abolished working from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users can now receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.
