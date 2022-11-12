Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump is still going to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, longtime adviser Jason Miller said in an interview.

On Monday, Trump said he had a "big announcement" to make on November 15. However, The Washington Post reported that longtime allies urged Trump to delay the move until after the Georgia senate runoff in December.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president and it’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement. We did a run-through this morning with the logistics team,” Miller said on Steve Bannon's podcast, War Room, on Friday.

Miller also said Trump is "fired up" and wants people to know it.

The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Trump backed-candidates experienced mixed results while the former president himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."

The fate of the Senate still hangs in the balance with three contests yet to be called. If neither party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.