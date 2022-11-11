Hezbollah To Punish ‘Israel’ For Any Foolishness on Maritime Deal – Deputy SG

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the resistance movement will punish the ‘Israeli’ regime and bring it back to its senses in case of any foolishness on the level of the maritime boundary delimitation issue.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated on Thursday that Hezbollah is ready to confront the ‘Israeli’ regime, and it is the strength and unity in Lebanon that has allowed the crisis-hit country to deal with its problems as well as guarantee the demarcation of its maritime borders.

“If ‘Israel’ creates an issue in the maritime boundary delimitation agreement, Hezbollah has enough power to punish and prevent any foolishness [of this regime]," he said.

On another note, Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the US oppresses all the people of the world.

Sputnik quoted the Hezbollah second-in-command as saying, “We will never accept to be under US command or obey its orders. The coming future will prove that the US will not be able to implement its plans in a region where resistance is present and there are nations that do not accept American hegemony.”

He stated that the US is confronting Hezbollah due to the latter’s struggle with the ‘Israeli’ entity, explaining that “‘Israel’ was created by the West to be its tool and through it to dominate the future and destiny of this region.”

“In breach of human rights and humanity, the West uses ‘Israel’ as a tool whenever it wants to achieve its criminal goals without having to pay direct costs,” he noted.

Commenting on the Zionist regime’s elections, Sheikh Qassem emphasized “these elections will not change anything. There is one problem and that is; there is an occupier in our region called the ‘Israeli’ regime. Therefore, it does not matter who is the prime minister.”

Sayyed Haqssan Nasrallah's deputy considered Benjamin Netanyahu's threats to be nothing more than “a sound bomb” that has no effect.

On Lebanon’s future president, Sheikh Qassem said the president to-be “must be a nationalist and must reject any foreign meddling in Lebanon’s affairs. He should not be under US control.”