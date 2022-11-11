- Home
Baby Shot Dead in Stroller on California Street
By Staff, Agencies
A nine-month-old baby was shot dead while being walked in a stroller by his mother down a street in Merced, California, the local US media said on Friday.
Local police said that the infant died when a passenger in a passing vehicle drove by and opened fire.
Merced is located east of San Jose in central California.
Police responded to a call reporting the shooting on 9 November at about 12.36pm.
Emergency personnel located the mother and child inside a McDonald’s. After suffering a gunshot wound, the child was pronounced dead on the scene.
