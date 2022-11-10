No Script

Powerful Iran Challenged World’s Power Order – Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser

By Staff, Agencies

A top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that powerful Iran has challenged the power system in the world thanks to a great nation with culture and civilization and with a brave and wise leadership.

Major General Yeyha Rahim Safavi made the remarks on the occasion of 11th martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, held at Command HQ of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Force on Thursday.

Imam Khamenei’s adviser said that the strong and powerful Islamic Iran has challenged the power system in the world.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and taking advantage of experiences gained during the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988], Iran will come out victorious in this new hybrid war waged by enemies against the country undoubtedly.

The world and power systems are on the verge of rapid changes, Safavi said, adding that the domineering system led by the United States, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, Britain and NATO are ignorant of Iran’s high power in the international arenas that has challenged the system of power in the world in its favor.

