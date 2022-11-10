No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

‘Israel’s’ Herzog Warns from Extremist MK Ben-Gvir

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party met with so-called president Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, who told party officials that the "whole world is worried" about far-right member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir in a "hot mic" moment.

Herzog was heard telling Shas that he was concerned about Ben-Gvir's positions on certain issues, specifically the Temple Mount, saying: “There’s one issue I didn’t talk about because I don’t want to shame anyone. You’re going to have a problem with the Temple Mount. This is a critical issue."

“You have a partner that the whole world around us is worried about. I told him that too, between us. It’s not for publication. I don’t want to cause trouble.”

A Shas member can be heard saying “but he’s become more moderate, in our opinion,” before the recording ends.

Herzog's office confirmed in a statement that he was referring to Ben-Gvir, saying, "In the conversation, the president emphasized the responsibility placed on all elected officials."  

Israel knesset isaac herzog

