Lebanese Parliament Fails for Fifth Time to Elect a President

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Parliament failed Thursday for the fifth time to elect a new successor to former President General Michel Aoun.

Out of 108 votes, MP Michel Mouawad won 44 votes, prominent historian and academic Issam Khalifeh won six, former Minister Ziad Baroud garnered one vote and 47 MPs cast a blank vote.

A second round was cancelled due to lack of quorum, after some MPs left the session before the second round as they did in the past four sessions.

Former candidate for World Bank chief Ziad Hayek garnered one vote and seven MPS voted "The New Lebanon." One MP voted "For Lebanon" and MP Michel Douaihy, who had announced last month his withdrawal from the Change bloc, voted "Plan B."

After the first round, Speaker Nabih Berri announced that the next session will be held next Thursday.