No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Lebanese Parliament Fails for Fifth Time to Elect a President

Lebanese Parliament Fails for Fifth Time to Elect a President
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Parliament failed Thursday for the fifth time to elect a new successor to former President General Michel Aoun.

Out of 108 votes, MP Michel Mouawad won 44 votes, prominent historian and academic Issam Khalifeh won six, former Minister Ziad Baroud garnered one vote and 47 MPs cast a blank vote.

A second round was cancelled due to lack of quorum, after some MPs left the session before the second round as they did in the past four sessions.

Former candidate for World Bank chief Ziad Hayek garnered one vote and seven MPS voted "The New Lebanon." One MP voted "For Lebanon" and MP Michel Douaihy, who had announced last month his withdrawal from the Change bloc, voted "Plan B."

After the first round, Speaker Nabih Berri announced that the next session will be held next Thursday.

Lebanon MichelAoun NabihBerri LebaneseParliament

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese Parliament Fails for Fifth Time to Elect a President

Lebanese Parliament Fails for Fifth Time to Elect a President

6 hours ago
Lebanese ISF Busted Eight Daesh Cells That Were Plotting Attacks

Lebanese ISF Busted Eight Daesh Cells That Were Plotting Attacks

9 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech During the Inauguration of Ardi Exhibition

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech During the Inauguration of Ardi Exhibition

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Friday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Friday

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-11-2022 Hour: 02:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot