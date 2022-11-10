Likud Says It Will Form ‘Israeli’ Government ‘Quickly’

By Staff, Agencies

Senior Likud Knesset member Yariv Levin said Wednesday that his party is aiming to rapidly form the Zionist entity’s next government, as ‘President’ Isaac Herzog kicked off formal consultations with politicians before tasking Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with establishing the next coalition.

The comments from Levin came amid reports that Netanyahu is pushing parties to form a government as early as next week.

“We will make an effort to form the government as quickly as possible,” said Levin, a confidant to Netanyahu and the party’s chief negotiator. He made the comments at Herzog’s residence in occupied al-Quds, shortly after delivering his party’s recommendation that Netanyahu be tapped to form the next government.

Likud MK Eli Cohen, part of the party’s delegation, said that the government will be formed “in the coming weeks,” in remarks following Levin’s.

Netanyahu did not attend the formal consultation with Herzog.

Netanyahu’s bloc won 64 seats and he is expected to receive the mandate from Herzog on Sunday, stripping the process of the suspense that accompanied it in past elections which produced deadlocks between Netanyahu and his rivals.