Iran Develops First National Hypersonic Ballistic Missile – IRG Aerospace Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has successfully developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile that breaches the enemies’ aerial defense systems, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Thursday.

The commander unveiled that Iran now possesses a type of hypersonic ballistic missile that is capable of maneuvering inside and outside the atmosphere of Earth, ruling out the possibility of manufacturing a missile or a technique that intercepts this type over several decades.

The new ballistic missile targets the enemies' anti-missile systems, and is considered a major leap in this generation of this type of missiles, Hajizadeh underlined.

"This new missile will pass all missile defense verification systems, and I don't think there will be technologies capable of resisting it for decades," the Aerospace Force chief was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The military official stressed that the new missile is a solution for the destruction of the enemy's anti-missile systems. The development of such weapons represents a big leap in the country's missile production, he underlined.

Earlier on Wednesday, General Hajizadeh said the significant progress of Iran's defense power has become a challenge for the country's enemies.

Referring to Iran's significant progress in the fields of military and security, Hajizadeh said, "We did not seek to advance our work with conventional competitions in the countries of the world. We found short-cut solutions and reached results that have become a challenge for our enemies."

"This model and method are not specific to military work and if you use it in any field, you will achieve success," he stressed.