No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine

Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 13 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Britain's defense ministry announced that the United Kingdom is stepping up its military support for Ukraine against Russia by outfitting Kiev with 1,000 surface-to-air missiles.

The ministry made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Britain was in the process of completing the delivery of the projectiles.

The consignments include launchers and missiles, it said, adding that the equipment was capable of shooting down Russian targets, including drones and cruise missiles, midair.

Also on Wednesday, the UK's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said London had also completed delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Winter is approaching and that is an important challenge for both sides,” Wallace said, declaring that his country is “determined...to give Ukrainian soldiers the best basic skills because we already know that the Russian military aren't doing that.”

The British official made his comments while observing the training of Ukrainian forces in the southeastern English town of Lydd.

The West has been providing Ukraine with an exponentially increasing flow of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment.

Russia ukraine UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine

Inflaming War: More 1,000 Surface-to-Air British Missiles Send to Ukraine

13 minutes ago
UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns Over Bullying Claims

UK Minister Gavin Williamson Resigns Over Bullying Claims

one day ago
UK Backs Deal on “Loss and Damage” Payments to Developing Countries Hit by Climate Change

UK Backs Deal on “Loss and Damage” Payments to Developing Countries Hit by Climate Change

2 days ago
UK Expands Ban on Russian Gold

UK Expands Ban on Russian Gold

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-11-2022 Hour: 09:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Raisi: Day by day, hope among citizens will grow bigger and despair among the enemies will increase
Raisi: The enemies have mistakenly imagined that they can stop the scientific development in Iran by inciting security unrest across the country