Iran Favors Political Settlement of Ukraine Crisis – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterating the Islamic Republic’s call for ending the war in Ukraine, stressing that Tehran will keep supporting political processes to that end.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, the top Iranian diplomat and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani talked about Tehran-Rome ties and the latest international and regional developments.

Congratulating Tajani on his appointment as the foreign minister of Italy, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope for the expansion of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

The Iranian minister also pointed to the developments in Ukraine, underlining that the principled and unchangeable policy of Iran has been the necessity of a political solution to the conflict and ending the war.

Accordingly, Amir Abdollahian added, Tehran will continue its efforts to help advance the political processes in this regard.

He also thanked Italy for condemning a recent terrorist attack on the holy Shrine of Shah-e Cheragh in Shiraz and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in fighting the vicious phenomenon.

The top Iranian diplomat also briefed his Italian counterpart on the latest developments regarding the talks on the removal of sanctions against Iran and the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran.

Tajani, for his part, described Italy and Iran as the heirs to ancient civilizations who can enjoy wide-ranging and growing ties.

He also underlined the significance of Iran’s role in improving peace and stability in the West Asia region, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Tajani also talked about the negotiations for the removal of sanctions, saying Italy will put every effort in securing an agreement that safeguards the interests of all sides.