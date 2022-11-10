Lebanese ISF Busted Eight Daesh Cells That Were Plotting Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Internal Security Forces on Wednesday announced that its Intelligence Branch had dismantled in summer eight Daesh-linked cells that had been plotting terrorist attacks in Lebanon.

In a statement, the ISF said the arrests were made between July and October in the Bekaa, Beirut, the North, the South and Mount Lebanon.

"After they were interrogated, it turned out that they had been plotting to target military and security centers and various religious and civilian gatherings," the ISF added.

It noted that most of the 30 detainees are Lebanese citizens while the others are Syrians and Palestinians and one Egyptian.

The ISF also pointed out that the arrests were not made public in the summer in order not to "negatively affect the tourism season."

"These achievements are clear evidence of the readiness of this institution and the other security agencies for combating terrorist operations and all forms of crime, despite all the difficult circumstances that the country is going through,” the ISF went on to say.