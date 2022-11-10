No Script

The Lions’ Den Fighters Went Through a Legendary Battle as ‘Israeli’ Forces Stormed ‘Joseph Tomb’ – Statemen
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Lions’ Den Palestinian resistance group affirmed that its fighters, in coordination with the Balata Battalion and the al-Farouq Group, have been involved in a legendary battle against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces after they stormed the ‘Joseph Tomb’ region in Nablus, northern occupied West Bank.

“The occupation forces’ raid of the Joseph Tomb costed them as much efforts and equipment as the enemy needs to invade any Arab state, including sniper units, Special Forces, Mistaarvim, and highly fortified motorized troops to transport the Zionist rightwing leaders to take a photo at the tomb and show the enemy as the strong side in front of its people,” a statement issued by the group read.

The true goal behind the raid, however, the statement explained that is to tell the rightwing leaders themselves to stop pressuring the military leaders, and to convince the settlers not to pressure them regarding the prayers issue, citing that they have entered and left under fire.

The statement further hailed martyr Mahdi Hashash who was martyred during Wednesday’s confrontations, assuring the Palestinian people that the Lions’ Den would only disappear when they witness the settlers entering the area safely without being showered by the bullets of the resistance.

